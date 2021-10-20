Vijayashanti Opens Up About Her Differences With Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi

Popular actress Vijayashanti has recently opened up about her relationships with veteran actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi. Balakrishna and Vijayshanti were once most loved onscreen couples of Telugu movie industry. The two did around 17 films together and most of them were huge hits. Apart from this Vijayashanti also had a great on-screen chemistry with Chiranjeevi and the two did around 19 movies together. Most of these movies were also big hits.

The actress’ chemistry with both these actors was really liked and appreciated by the audience. But then there came a point when Vijayshanti stopped working with these two stars.

It was being said that there were issues between the actress and the two giants of Telugu film industry but none of them reacted publicly about it over the years. However, after many years, it seems like people might have some clarity about what would have happened at that time.

As per reports recently in an interview with a YouTube channel Vijayashanti opened up about her differences with Balakrishna. The directors and producers also used to like Balakrishna and Vijayashanti’s pair. This was one of the reasons why the two were seen together in so many movies. After the last film that the two did together, a lot of rumours started spreading in the industry regarding the growing differences between the two. .

According to industry sources, the two had developed some serious differences during the 1993 film Nippu Ravva and hence the two stopped working together. It was around the same time that news about the actress’ clash with Chiranjeevi also came up. But after so many years the actress clarified that there is no truth in it.

She said that since she started taking remuneration almost equal to that of the heroes, it caused budget problems for film producers. Also, she said that since she started making a lot of women-oriented films, she did not get a chance to work with heroes. Vijayashanti clarified that there were no differences between them. The veteran actress has quit her acting career and is now a well known politician.

