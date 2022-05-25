Vijayendra Kumeria Recalls Being Told He's 'Making a Mistake' When He Decided To Become An Actor

In a recent interview, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye actor Vijayendra Kumeria revealed what happened when he decided to quit his civil aviation job to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. Kumeria shared that even though his family was supportive of his decision, his mother was initially worried about his future. He also recalled how some of his friends and relatives told him that he was making a mistake and that he should not leave a ‘secured job’.

“I would not say that my family was not supportive, they were quite supportive. But initially, my mother was a little worried, Ye kya kar raha hai mera beta acchi khasi job hai why is he leaving it… (laughs). There were a few relatives and friends also who kept saying that I am making a mistake and I shouldn’t switch my career, so she got a little influenced," Vijayendra Kumeria told E-Times.

However, Vijayendra also mentioned that his father was very supportive of his decision and also adviced him to follow his heart. The actor further revealed how he had decided to ‘try his luck’ in acting for two years and had planned to go back if things do not work out.

“My father used to always say that I will manage things. He still tells me that I should always follow my heart and do what I like doing, only then I will enjoy my life and be happy. I had given myself two years to try my luck and skills in the industry. Maine pehle se socha tha 2 saal try karunga agar nahi hoga, then I will go back to my profession or some other job. I would have not wasted my life struggling that I was quite sure about," he said.

The actor also shared how he was not out of work even during the coronavirus pandemic. Even though Naagin 4 went off-air, he was offered other shows including Aap Ki Nazaron Ne Samjha. “I was doing Naagin 4, when the pandemic happened and we had to take a break. We returned and then the decision was taken to conclude the show and after 2-3 months, I bagged Aap Ki Nazaron Ne Samjha… luckily during the pandemic, I was not out of work. I am a very optimistic person and if any of my shows come to an end, I am very hopeful that something good will happen next," Vijayendra Kumeria said.

