Vijay’s Beast Dropped in Kerala Theatres, Yash’s KGF 2 Continues To Mint Money

Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is about to complete a month in theatres, and it is still minting profits. The film recently surpassed the Rs 1100-crore mark and the film shows no signs of slowing down. KGF successfully took on multiple new releases in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema and remained at the top of the collection charts.

KGF 2 is currently just days away from breaking the Rs 1200 Cr. benchmark. However, confirmation on all is yet to arrive.

The movie, which was released on April 14, was expected to be dominated by Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Beast, owing to the hoopla around the Nelson Dilip Kumar directorial. However, statistics narrates an entirely different story.

Advertisement

As per box-office trends, Beast summed down to Rs 11 crore at the Kerala box office as compared to Rs 28 crore of KGF Chapter 2 in four days. The movie is running in the Kerala theatres and roaring at the box office, while as per reports, Beast has now been dropped from almost all the theatres.

Earlier too, witnessing the craze around KGF 2, many Tamil Nadu theatres reduced the screens for Beast and Yash’s film was given more space.

This can be considered an unthinkable win as Vijay holds a strong ground in Kerala after Tamil Nadu. Being a Kannada film originally, Yash-starrer KFG 2 has garnered a lot more revenue than it was projected to.

On the other hand, despite all the challenges and competition coming its way, the KGF2 Hindi version has also done an exceptional job. It has fought against Heropanti 2 and Runway 34. Later, even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had no influence on it save for the opening weekend, and it has now begun to decline.

The action drama earned an estimated Rs. 2.25 crores on Tuesday. The Hindi version has so far collected an estimated sum of Rs. 417.55 crores.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.