Vijay's Beast Inspired By Bruce Willis' 1988 Film Die Hard? What We Know

Fans of actor Vijay are keenly waiting for the release of his next movie Beast. The trailer of the movie is finally out and it has gone viral. Beast’s trailer has crossed a stunning 30 million views in just 24 hours. We see Vijay in his most violent avatar so far and his character Veeraraghavan is described as ‘one of the best and most notorious spies we have ever’ in the trailer.

Going by the trailer, Vijay’s Beast looks inspired by the 1988 Hollywood classic action movie, Die Hard. Bruce Willis starred in the hit film and played the role of New York City Police Department (NYPD) Detective John McClane. Die Hard’s plot revolved around a hostage crisis caused by international terrorists at a Los Angeles building.

In the movie, John McClane flies to Los Angeles on Christmas eve to spend some quality time with his family. He arrives at the Nakatomi corp. building for his wife’s office party. Some terrorists storm the building and take everyone hostage. John McClane’s wife is also taken hostage by the terrorists.

The goal of the terrorists is to steal $640 million in untraceable bonds kept in a vault inside the building. Willis’s character fights the terrorists and saves all the hostages.

Beast also has a similar storyline, which sees Vijay turning into a mean and ruthless killing machine rising to the occasion to save hostages.

In both the movies, terrorists are unaware of the presence of the protagonist inside the building. Vijay’s fans are hoping that Beast matches the success of Die Hard and becomes a blockbuster.

