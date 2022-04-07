Vijay’s Beast is Not Alone, Here Are Tamil Films Banned in Foreign Countries

Tamil star Vijay’s upcoming film Beast was recently banned from being released in Kuwait. Directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures, the action drama will be released in theatres worldwide on April 13. Tamil fans of Vijay outside Tamil Nadu and even in foreign countries were waiting eagerly for this much anticipated movie. However, Kuwait has banned it as the film features scenes depicting Islamists as extremists, according to reports.

However, Beast is not the first Tamil film to be banned in Kuwait. Vishnu Vishal’s FIR was the latest film to be banned in Kuwait in the gulf countries for similar reasons. The Manu Anand directorial based on a terrorism related plot was banned in Kuwait, Qatar and Malaysia for allegedly portraying Muslim youths as terrorists. The film could not clear the censor test in these countries.

Kamal Haasan’s 2013 film Vishwaroopam, which released in multiple languages in India, was banned in Malaysia for a story based on terrorism. The spy thriller was released worldwide in January 2013 and it released in India in February that year. After its release it stirred a controversy and even Muslim organisations in Tamil Nadu protested against the movie. The Tamil Nadu government imposed a 15-day ban on the movie after its release.

Rajinikanth’s 2019 film Kabali, which was entirely shot in Malaysia, initially created a controversy due to the film’s story. The film was based on the native Indians in Malaysia and it portrayed scenes of violence and drug trafficking in the country. The film Censorship Board of Malaysia allowed the release of the movie after several cuts and a modification to the ending of the movie.

