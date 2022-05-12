Vijay's Beast Now Streaming in Multiple Languages, Including Hindi, On These OTT Platforms

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast was released in theatres on April 13, clashing with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. The film failed to impress the audience and critics. Resultantly, it made an average box office collection. While Vijay’s acting was appreciated, the Nelson Dilip Kumar directorial had a weak screenplay.

Now after a month, the film is available for streaming on the popular OTT platform Netflix and Sun Next. Vijay plays a spy in the film, which revolves around a mall hijacking.

Advertisement

The official account of Netflix India South tweeted, “If someone asks you what time it is, you say it’s time to Jolly-O-Gymkhana! Beast is now streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi! #BeastOnNetflix."

The film was released across India and made over Rs 195 crore at the worldwide box office in just five days. It is worth noting that Beast received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike and was soon overpowered by Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2.

The actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. Earlier, speculation was rife that the film would hit theatres around Diwali. But now the film will be released next year around Pongal. The makers have now set a new release date for Vijay’s much-anticipated film.

Advertisement

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments after this announcement. One of the fans said, “Woww exciting star cast!" Another fan said, “Vijay, R Sarath Kumar, Prabhu now Prakash Raj. Biggest star casting. What type of movie is this? Excited about this."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.