Vijay’s Beast Opens to Mixed Reviews; Viewers Dissatisfied With Nelson Dilipkumar?

Following the success of Master, Tamil actor Vijay is back in theatres with his much-anticipated flick Beast, which was released on Wednesday, April 13.

In Beast, Vijay is in full-action mode. The style is outstanding. The character is created to play to his strengths, and the actor goes about his business, as usual. However, contrary to expectations, Beast has received mixed reviews from viewers.

While the technology, production value, and unearthly performances of the actors, particularly Vijay, have received praise, viewers were dissatisfied with the film’s outdated premise and a lacklustre narrative. Fans are not very happy with the direction either.

According to some users, the action sequence also went over the top in some places. Comparing one of the scenes to Ajith’s bike action, one user wrote, “Ajith jumps from a building to another building on a high-speed bike. Meanwhile, Vijay is flying an entire car from a lift and passing through bullets in mid-air like superman."

According to one user, “Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar followed the same pattern he used in Kolamavu and Doctor, making comedians assemble as gang and take on kidnappers." Many believe that the filmmaker was unable to capitalize on Thalapathy’s stardom and talent.

Shine Tom Chacko, a skilled actor from the Malayalam cinema industry, also joined the ensemble as an interesting addition. The Malayalam film fans were excited about the appearance of their favourite celebrity. However, dedicated fans’ reactions range from mixed to average, and they appear dissatisfied with Nelson Dilipkumar’s final output.

Meanwhile, among the good things were the soundtrack credited to Anirudh Ravichander and the background score of the film is getting all the praises. The film’s song Arabic Kuthu has already proved to become a chartbuster.

Beast also features Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal, apart from Vijay.

