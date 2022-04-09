Vijay’s Beast: Tickets to Cost More in Pondicherry. Details Inside

Fans are eagerly waiting for Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast. The movie will release on April 13. Amidst the massive craze for the film, theatre owners are looking to cash in from the film’s release. Theatre owners in Pondicherry have got special permission from the government to hike the ticket price for the first weekend from April 13 to April 17.

Seems like the move wasn’t welcomed by Indian film critic Blue Sattai Maran, has criticised the price hike of Beast’s tickets on Twitter.

Amidst the buzz around the movie, Sun TV will be airing a special show, Face to Face with Vijay, on April 10. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast also has Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan playing important roles.

The trailer and songs have all gone viral in a short period of time. The trailer has crossed a massive 40 million views on YouTube in just a few days. Vijay can be seen in his most aggressive avatar yet and his character Veeraraghavan is described as ‘one of the best and most notorious spies we have ever had’ in the trailer.

The film’s music is directed by Anirudh Ravichander. Two songs from the movie, Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana, became instant hits on social medi. Arabic Kuthu alone has more than 280 million views on YouTube.

