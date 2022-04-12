Vijay’s Beast to Hit a Massive 6000 Screens Globally, 800 in Tamil Nadu Alone

The enthusiasm for big-ticket south Indian movies among Indian cinephiles is at an all-time high these days, From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, which took the country by storm to Valimai and Bheemla Nayak, the South Indian films continue to make and break records at the box office.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast is the most recent to join the frenzy. It is one of the most awaited films and is constantly hitting new records every other day. Now, the latest buzz suggests that the movie is set to have a grand premiere on a huge number of screens worldwide.

Beast will reportedly be released on 600 to 700 screens in the northern region, with UFO Moviez handling distribution in the Hindi belt. Going by the current trends, Beast will be released in around 6500 theatres globally.

In the USA alone, the movie is set to witness a release in over 500+ locations with a record of 1000+ screens.

According to reports, the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film will be shown in over 800 theatres in its native market of Tamil Nadu, while K.G.F. 2, being the distributors’ second priority, has only received 250 screens.

However, the Thalapathy-starrer may encounter heavy competition in the North due to clashes with K.G.F 2 and Jersey. The creators haven’t pushed the film in Hindi that much other than a few promo videos and trailers.

Meanwhile, the Beast frenzy is visible not only among fans but also among theatre owners. The bookings were just opened in the domestic market, and the reaction has been spectacular; half of the shows were nearly filled within 24 hours of the bookings opening. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, of the 175 shows in Chennai 125 are almost full.

Along with several theatres in Coimbatore, Chennai’s Rohini Silver Screen’s executive director, too, dubbed Beast as the highest pre-booked movie of the year.

As far as the box office is concerned, the Vijay-starrer is expected to outperform Yash’s K.G.F. 2 in the TN area. Vijay is a tremendous attraction in Tamil Nadu, and the film is expected to generate more than Rs 30 crore at the TN box office.

Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller will hit theatres on April 13 (Wednesday), with Vijay playing a spy in the film. Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady in the film.

