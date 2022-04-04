Vijay’s Beast Trailer Out, Promises Mass Action-Packed Entertainer

The wait is over for Vijay fans. Sun Pictures has finally released the official trailer for Tamil actor Vijay’s latest film Beast, giving Thalapathy fans a reason to cheer.

Vijay will portray the protagonist, Veera Raghavan in the film. According to the trailer, the film will cast the mass hero in the role of a RAW agent with a violent background and will focus on what happens when his character is thrust into an unforeseen scenario.

The plot of Beast appears to focus on a mall hijacking attempt. The premise, along with the fact that some of the actors are wearing masks, suggests that Beast may be influenced by the cult series Money Heist. Some of the action scenes are reminiscent of the star’s performance in Thuppakki when he played a courageous army commander who is ‘never off duty.’

The 176-second clip included all the elements of a commercial mass entertainer. Further, Beast’s trailer has crossed a staggering 30 million views in just 24 hours, surpassing Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam’s record of 23 million views.

Meanwhile, the Vijay starrer’s trailer has also beaten Ajith’s Valimai trailer’s three-month views in a single day, igniting a fan war between the two actors’ admirers.

Beast helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Shine, Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Selvaraghavan all play important roles.

The film’s music is credited to Anirudh Ravichander, and two songs from the album, Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana, are already topping the charts.

The film’s scheduled to hit theatres on April 13. Beast’s release will also clash with K.G.F: Chapter 2, which is set for a pan-India premiere on April 14.

Meanwhile, Vijay was most recently seen in Master. The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released last year to positive acclaim from reviewers and audiences alike. He will next collaborate with Telugu filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally on an untitled movie for Dil Raju.

