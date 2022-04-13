Vijay’s Dialogue From Beast Against Hindi Imposition Grabs Eyeballs

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated flick Beast has hit the theatres. Fans flocked to the theatres to see the first show, which premiered at 4 am. Fans have been saying that Vijay has performed better than ever in the film and his dance moves in the Arabic boxing song are a treat to their eyes.

While fans are going completely gaga over Vijay’s action avatar in the film, there is something in the movie that will satisfy Tamil linguists as well. A particular dialogue of Vijay from the movie is being discussed a lot. In one of the scenes, the actor is heard saying, “If you want the Tamil language to keep booming, you cannot keep translating to Hindi every time".

This dialogue has come at a time when there is a huge debate and controversy regarding Hindi imposition in the state of Tamil Nadu. Speaking at the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Business Language Committee held in Delhi recently, Home Minister Amit Shah said Hindi should be made the national language and that the alternative to English in Hindi. People from non-Hindi speaking states should speak Hindi instead of English.

Advertisement

This statement was met with backlash in Tamil Nadu, where people interpreted it as the imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking people. The AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s biggest opposition party, stated on Saturday that people could learn Hindi on their own accord, adding that the imposition of any language was wrong. Even music maestro AR Rahman had tweeted an image of a symbolic Tamil woman with a slogan hailing the Dravidian language merely a day after Amit Shah’s speech.

In this context, having a dialogue hailing Tamil from a star with a crazy fan following like Thalapathy Vijay is believed to further strengthen the sentiments of Tamils who are against Hindi imposition in the state.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.