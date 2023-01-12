Vijay’s Fans Await Update On Thalapathy 67 As Varisu Finally Releases In Theatres

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Varisu finally opened in the theatres on January 11, and received mixed reviews from the audience. While people have praised Thalapathy Vijay’s performance, they felt that the film in itself was quite predictable. A special screening of the film was held for the actor’s celebrity frieds. And Lokesh Kanagaraj was one of the many film stars who attended the premiere, which was organised at the Vettri Theatre in Chromepet, Chennai.

After Varisu, Vijay will next be seen in Thalapathy 67, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. When reports about Lokesh donning the director’s hat for the upcoming film made headlines, a lot of people repeatedly asked the director for an update on the project. Back then, his answer to all such questions was, “Let Varisu release first. I’ll share an update after that." Since Vairsu has finally been released, fans are expecting an update on Thalapathy 67 with bated breath. Now, the filmmaker has revealed that the audience will soon receive an update on the Vijay-starrer.

Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj has an old connection with the Vettri Theatre. The director shot an important scene for his last film Vikram in this very cinema hall.

As far as Thalapathy 67 is concerned, rumours suggest that the movie may even have Nivin Pauly playing a prominent role, but an official announcement is yet to be rolled out. The film stars Vijay and Trisha in the lead, along with Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Menon and many others in key roles. The film’s music will be scored by Anirudh Ravichander. Its first schedule is currently underway in Chennai, and the next schedule will reportedly be shot in Kashmir.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently building a cinematic universe that includes Kaithi and Vikram. Thalapathy 67 is also said to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). An official announcement about the film is yet awaited.

Read all the Latest Movies News here