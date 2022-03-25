Vijay’s Look From Beast Leaked Online And Fans Can't Keep Calm Now

The announcement of the release date for Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, generated quite a stir among fans. Based on the amount of fan affection and enthusiasm, the actor’s film appears to be on track to smash box office records. Now, a couple of images of Vijay’s avatar in Beast are trending on the internet. Vijay’s pictures were supposedly shot during the Beast look test.

In one of the images, Vijay is seen in a white shirt with blood stains all over it and a gun in hand. Though the shot was fascinating, Thalapathy looked cool in his stylish posture and black shade. In the second image, he is dressed in a classic black and white suit, carrying a wooden axe and wearing black glasses.

These working stills have raised the bar for the film, and fans can’t contain themselves.

Previously, the makers of Beast fueled the hype by releasing two tracks from the impending action-thriller. The second track, Jolly O Gymkhana, was written by Ku Karthik, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and performed by Vijay himself.

Meanwhile, the overseas theatrical rights of Beast have been acquired for a whopping Rs 32 crores, the highest sum ever paid for a Vijay-starrer.

The film is set to be released on April 13, 2022, and will compete with another heavily hyped film, KGF: Chapter 2. The next movie will be Thalapathy Vijay’s 65th film, and it will be the leading lady of the film, Pooja Hegde’s first Tamil feature in nine years.

Vijay was most recently seen in Master. The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released last year to positive acclaim from reviewers and audiences alike.

On the work front, Vijay will next collaborate with Telugu filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally on an untitled movie produced by Dil Raju.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.