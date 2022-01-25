Vijay's Photo With His Mother Sobha Goes Viral on Social Media

A cheerful picture of actor Vijay and his mother is making the rounds on the Internet, and the fans are happy to see them together again. Not long ago, there were reports that Vijay’s relations with his father SA Chandrasekhar had strained as a result of a recent legal event. But the new picture appears to have soothed the nerves among fans.

Following the huge success of the movie Master, the anticipation regarding Vijay’s next film, Beast, has increased.

In Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial Master, Vijay played a professor, while Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist. The film featured Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu, Gouri, Poovaiyar, and others.

Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is set to hit theatres in April 2022.

The filming of Beast, starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, was completed in December 2021. The film is now in the post-production phase and is expected to be released in April. Beast’s creators released a special poster on the eve of the New Year.

The film is expected to be a gangster thriller. The antagonist in the film will be played by director Selvaraghavan. In supporting roles, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, and Aparna Das will be seen.

Aside from Beast, Vijay has signed a Vamshi Paidipally-directed film, which Dil Raju will produce.

Vijay’s photo with his mother is becoming popular on the internet amid the mounting anticipation for Beast. Both appear to be having a good time in the photo.

Vijay is still in disagreement with his father since he founded a political party in the actor’s name and organised a meeting with fan clubs to discuss contesting elections a few months ago.

