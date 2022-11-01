Vijay's Pic With Producer Dil Raju’s 4-Month-Old is Best Moment on Internet Today

Popular Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay is currently pumped up for the release of his next, titled Varisu. Helmed by Vamshi Paidpalli, this action-drama also stars actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Varisu is produced by Telugu producer Dil Raju, known for movies like F3, Rowdy Boys, and Thank You. This year in June, Dil Raju welcomed his second child. He is the father of film producer Harshita Reddy from his first marriage.

Dil Raju recently visited Chennai to complete the shoot for the final phase of Varisu. The producer’s family along with his 4-month-old toddler also accompanied him. Now, a picture of actor Vijay having a blissful time with Dil Raju’s baby boy has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

A Twitter account named Galatta Media, which claims to be a digital media company, dropped the adorable picture on the micro-blogging platform, much to the amusement of fans. “Cuteness overloaded" read the caption.

The picture captured our favourite Thalapathy holding the tiny tot in his arms. Fans caught a glimpse of Vijay’s fondness for kids as he looked at the kiddo affectionately with a smile on his face. The little boy also did not seem to mind sitting in the lap of the leading Telugu superstar, looking at the camera with his innocent eyes. Dil Raju was spotted behind in the same frame as well.

Check out the picture here:

Varisu is a big-budget film bankrolled under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Besides Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Sangeetha, R Sarathkumar, Shaam, Prakash Jha, and Jayasudha in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in Pongal next year.

With Varisu prepping up to light the screens on fire, there is another report which confirms that both Vijya’s Varisu and actor Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu are going to have a Pongal release. Hence, it is touted that there is going to be an epic clash between the two films at the theatres which might also affect the box office results.

