Home » News » Movies » Vijay’s Varisu in Legal Trouble for Using Elephants Without Permission From Authorities

Vijay’s Varisu in Legal Trouble for Using Elephants Without Permission From Authorities

The AWBI issued the notice to Hyderabad-based Venkateswara Creations, which is bankrolling the film

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 15:37 IST

Chennai, India

The Board has given the production house 7 days to respond to the notice and explain the violation
The Board has given the production house 7 days to respond to the notice and explain the violation

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipallu, has been making news ever since it was announced. After the critical and financial disappointment with Vijay’s previous film Beast, Varisu has a lot riding on it. The film is already going to face tough competition from Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu which is slated for release on the same day. However, it looks like that is far from what the makers need to worry about.

The team of Varisu have landed in a legal controversy after a show cause notice was served to them by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). The notice alleges that the makers of Varisu used five elephants during its filming without obtaining the mandatory permissions required to use animals in films.

Advertisement

The AWBI issued the notice to Hyderabad-based Venkateswara Creations, which is bankrolling the film, for utilising elephants without the pre-shoot clearance from the Board in response to a private complaint. The notice states that the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001 have been violated by the makers.

“Elephants are protected under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and obtaining prior permission for using performing animals in films is mandatory as per Rule 7(2) of the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001," the notice says.

RELATED NEWS

The Board has given the production house 7 days to respond to the notice and explain the violation, failing which it will take further action as per the rules of the board. Usually, for the animals used in the film, the animal welfare board doctor examines the animal and issues a letter of approval based on the findings.

Varisu is a departure from the usual action persona Vijay is known for and is a drama film that also stars Rashmika Mandanna and R Sarathkumar among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 25, 2022, 15:27 IST
last updated: November 25, 2022, 15:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+45PHOTOS

Bhediya Screening: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Joined By Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari, Rajkummar Rao

+9PHOTOS

News18 Showreel: News18 India's Biggest Blockbuster Will See Superstars Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana Among Others Participate