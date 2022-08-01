Viju Mane Poses A Math Question To His Daughter, Her Reply Is Gold

Many of us feared mathematics during our school days. Are you one of them? You would agree that at times some questions perhaps deserved witty answers. We weren’t courageous enough to do so, but Marathi director Viju Mane’s daughter does it with sheer innocence. From sharing work updates to hilarious videos, Viju Mane keeps his fans hooked. In the latest video, the director was accompanied by his daughter and their conversation will surely leave you in splits. Mane posed a math question to his daughter, and we could relate to her reply.

The video opens with Viju Mane saying that he is teaching maths to his daughter. Next, he posed a question in Marathi which roughly translates to, “If a price of a certain thing increased by 20 percent and then decreased by 20 percent, how much the price will be?" While we would have got down to do the math, Viju Mane’s daughter gave a witty reply. She said, “if we are going to decrease the price then what is the need to increase it?"

“Simple way of solving tough math," he captioned the video.

Actress Megha Dhade was in splits as she dropped laughing with tears emoticons in the comment section. Fans termed the “smart answer" given by Viju Mane’s daughter as “perfect."

A few days ago, Mane shared a clip with actor Kushal Badrike. “Few questions always remain unanswered," Viju Mane captioned the clip.

Viju Mane’s directorial Pandu was well received by the fans as well as the critics. Fans are waiting for him to announce his next project.

