Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau, Arrested For Inciting Students to Protest, Gets Bail

Social media influencer and Bigg Boss fame Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau has been finally granted bail after 16 days in jail by Mumbai sessions court. Hindustani Bhau was accused of instigating and provoking students over online exams, following which the Dharavi Police arrested him on February 1. Additional Sessions Judge P.B. Jadhav allowed Fhatak’s bail application on a surety of Rs 30,000.

According to ANI, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau’s advocate Aniket Nikam stated that the Mumbai sessions court granted bail to the client in the matter of Dharavi Students’ Protest over online exams.

According to police, Fhatak had released a video wherein he instigated students to protest against offline exams and demand online mode. In the video, he clearly stated that if the mode was not changed, he would protest outside the house of Maharashtra minister of education, Varsha Gaikwad.

Advertisement

Soon after the video went viral on social media, several students reached outside Gaikwad’s residence, in Mumbai’s Dharavi and protested against the offline exams. Besides Mumbai, many students also gathered in Aurangabad, Osmanabad, and Nagpur demanding a change in the mode of exams for classes 10 and 12 given the Covid-19 pandemic. In Nagpur, the protest turned violent as some protestors started pelting stones and also damaged a school bus. Following this, Hindustani Bhau was arrested by police on February 1.

The case was registered under several sections.

After this video went viral and protests took a violent turn, an FIR was registered against Hindustani Bhau under several sections of IPC (including rioting), Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act, and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.