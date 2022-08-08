Vikram Actress Maheshwari Reveals The Reason Behind Her Divorce

Tamil actress and VJ Maheshwari got married to Chankya in 1990s, when she started her career. However, their wedding didn’t last long and she filed for divorce. After a legal battle and mutual consent, Maheshwari got the custody of her son Keshavan. Earlier, the reason behind her divorce was not known, but now, the actress has spoken about it.

In an interview with Aval Glitz, the 37-years-old actress alleged that her husband and in-laws used to torture her mentally and physically. She also added that they prevented her from taking up acting assignments and forced her to confine herself to anchoring. Maheshwari added that they asked her to give up acting stating that the family’s name is at stake.

After several years of mental and physical abuse, Maheshwari decided to divorce her husband and took legal action. She also added that now, she is in peace and is concentrating on bringing up her son.

Recently, several glamorous photos of Maheshwari had gone viral on the web and she was also criticised for them. In the same interview, when the actress was asked about the photos, she said that she wanted to show the society that she has the freedom to live life her way.

Maheshwari rose to fame after she hosted Sun TV’s comedy reality show Asatha Povathu Yaaru, which aired in 2007. She was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. She played the role of Vijay Sethupathi’s first wife in a negative role. Though her role was small, she impressed everyone with her screen presence and acting.

