Vikram Actress Shivani Narayanan Oozes Oomph in All Cut-Out Black Dress

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Shivani Narayanan seems to be slowly climbing the ladder of success. The actress who made her acting debut with the television serial Pagal Nilavu has risen to fame with her short yet impactful role in the Kamal Hassan-starrer blockbuster film Vikram. Besides cementing a place in the hearts of many, Shivani has also earned a place in the good books of the fashion police with her style quotient.

Recently, the actress has turned heads with her glamorous outfit, taking the Internet by storm. Shivani shared her glammed-up avatar on Instagram and let her attire do all the talking as she ditched any fancy captions and simply added a white heart to the post.

Slipping into a ravishing all-black cut-out dress, the actress oozed oomph, flaunting her killer curves and piercing expressions. Unafraid to unleash her boldness, Shivani chose to don a plunging neckline, knotted in her midriff and at the back, setting our screens and hearts on fire. The strappy, bikini dress seems to have levelled up her glam quotient a notch higher.

The dreamy snippets of the video captured the Bigg Boss star in different moods. She flashed a subtle smile, taking away our mid-day blues in a whisk. In terms of makeup, Shivani sported a shade of glossy peach lipstick and added the perfect drama to her eyes with a smokey eye makeover. The actress rounded off her look with blonde curls, let loose.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 1.3 million views and received over 167K likes on Instagram. Fans were left gushing at Shivani’s latest Instagram post and took to the comments to shower her with heartfelt compliments.

While one user exclaimed, “Can’t take my eyes off," another called her a “Cutie." “Outstanding and excellent as always," noted a third admirer. Others dropped a slew of heart and fire emojis.

Besides the jaw-dropping video, Shivani also shared a steak of pictures that revealed her wearing the same outfit. You won’t be able to take your eyes off her. Here are the snaps below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shivani has a couple of films lined up in her kitty, She will next be seen in director M Selvakumar’s Bumper opposite actor Vetri. Besides Bumper, the actress is also cast alongside Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi for an untitled film.

