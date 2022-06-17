Vikram Actress Shivani Narayanan’s Instagram Reel Creates A Buzz Online

Shivani Narayanan recently shared a dance video, which has left her fans impressed and excited. They are praising the Bigg Boss fame and have left unmissable comments and remarks. In the video, Shivani Narayanan is seen in a beige colour full-sleeve crop top and she paired it with grey shorts. She is in a full energetic mood and dancing to the song Kalyaana Paattu. She captioned the video, “Casually tripping on my new song. Kalayaan Paattu from Veetla Vishesham. Shake your legs for the trend soon." As soon as the video was uploaded, it flooded with comments. One of the fans commented “Stunning" while another one wrote “Dancing queen". The video received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. It got 210,200 likes and 3.1 million views.

Shivani Narayan loves to share various photos and videos to stay connected with her fans. A few days back, she surprised her fans with another dance video. In the video, Shivani is seen in a full-sleeved red top, which she paired with ribbed jeans. Along with the video, she wrote, “Addicted to this intense track Suzhal on Prime from June 17th! Prime Video." The Reels received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. It got 104,410 likes and 962 k views.

Shivani Narayanan is an Indian film and television actress. She works mainly in the Tamil film and Television Industry. She made her Television debut in 2016 with the show Pagal Nilavau. She initially played the role of Sneha. Later, her character was changed to the lead role after she received a good response from the audience.

She recently made her film debut with the highest-grossing Tamil film of this year Vikram. After Vikram, she will be seen in the movie Veetla Vishesham. It is a Tamil comedy-drama, directed by R J Balaji and N J Saravanan and produced by Boney Kapoor. It is the official remake of the 2018 Hindi film Badhaai Ho, in which Shivani had a cameo appearance. The movie will hit the theatres today.

