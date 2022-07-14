Vikram And KGF: Chapter 2 Feature In IMDb’s Top 10 Movies Of 2022, Check Full List

IMDb has released the much-awaited list of the 10 most popular Indian films of 2022 so far. The list includes movies that have an IMDb user rating of 7 or higher. The list includes the movies, which were released between January 1 and June 30.

These titles garnered the most IMDb page views in India within 4 weeks after their release. Here is the full list of movies.

Vikram (8.6)

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram features Kamal Haasan as a former RAW agent. In the movie, Haasan is seen in terrific form as he seamlessly executes high-octane action scenes and fights against the growing menace of drugs in India. Vikram also has Vijay Sethupathy and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film has got an IMDb rating of 8.6.

KGF: Chapter 2 (8.5)

The much-awaited sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 wreaked havoc at the box office. KGF: Chapter 2 minted more than Rs 1000 crore at the box office wolrdwide. Prashant Neel’s gangster saga revolves around the rivalry between Rocky, played by Kannada star Yash, and Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt. KGF: Chapter 2 has got a terrific IMDb rating of 8.5.

The Kashmir Files (8.3)

The Kashmir Files created tremendous buzz on social media after its release. Vivek Agnihotri’s period drama featured a stellar cast which included Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. The Kashmir Files revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the early 1990s. The film has got IMDb rating of 8.3.

Hridayam (8.1)

Hridayam received glowing reviews from both critics and audience alike. The Malayalam romantic drama is directed and written by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The movie features a talented cast which includes Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran. Hridayam has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb.

RRR (8.0)

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR earned more than Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide. The period drama provided a great visual spectacle and featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. RRR has an IMDb rating of 8.0.

A Thursday (7.8)

Yami Gautam’s A Thursday revolves around a thrilling premise. Yami plays the role of a school teacher who holds kindergarteners hostage until her demands are met. Directed by Behzad Khambata and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, A Thursday has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb.

Jhund(7.4)

Amitabh Bachchan’s sports drama has an IMDb rating of 7.4. The film’s cast includes Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

Runway 34 (7.1)

Runway 34 is a courtroom drama which stars Ajay Devgn as a maverick commercial pilot. The film has got an IMDb rating of 7.1.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (7.0)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama features Alia Bhatt in the titular role of Gangubai. The film received several accolades and has an IMDb rating of 7.0.

Samrat Prithviraj (7.0)

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Samrat Prithviraj bombed at the box office. However, the Akshay Kumar starrer has a decent rating of 7.0 on IMDb.

