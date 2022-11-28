Vikram Bhatt Wants To Reach Out To Samantha After Her Myositis Diagnosis, Says 'I Want To Tell Her...'

Vikram Bhatt said he would like to reach out to Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she opened up about her Myositis diagnosis. The filmmaker, speaking about his own 18-year-old battle with a chronic illness called Fibromyalgia, said that he would want to assure the Yashoda actress to assure her that everything is going to be okay.

Speaking with the Bombay Times, Vikram Bhatt said, “I have been lucky to have a good support system, but it’s hard. It has been a tough journey that has taken a lot out of me but has also made me stronger. I want to reach out to Samantha and tell her that if I can make it, so can you. I am so glad she spoke up. Hiding takes as much strength as fighting the pain."

Explaining his condition, Vikram said, “I have been suffering for the past 18 years. In Samantha’s case, Myositis leads to weakness of muscles, and in my case, Fibromyalgia leads to intense muscle pain. You process pain differently. What may not be painful for a normal person is very painful for me. There is no cure for either of the disorders, as it’s your body attacking you. There are days when you have flare-ups, and there are days when you are better. Only metaphysical things like meditation or good sleep can help."

Samantha opened up about her diagnosis in October. Taking to her Instagram, Samantha shared a picture from the hospital and wrote that she was hoping to recover sooner but the process has been slow. While Samantha continues to seek treatment, it was recently claimed that the actress has turned to Ayurveda for treatment as well. However, Samantha is yet to address these claims.

On the work front, she has a few projects in the making. These include Shaakuntalam and Kushi.

