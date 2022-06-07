Vikram Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Gets Emotional After Receiving Letter From Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is ruling the box office and has impressed both — fans and critics. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has made Kamal Haasan’s four-year break from the industry worthwhile. And now, in a heart-warming gesture, Kamal has written a letter to Lokesh.

The director shared the letter on Twitter with Kamal’s permission. In the letter, Kamal praised the director. Currently, the two-page letter is going viral. Lokesh shared the letter and said, “Lifetime settlement letter".

“Words can’t express how emotional I am feeling reading this. Nandri Andavarey Kamal Hussan," he concluded. Lokesh fans also appreciated the post and it received 87.9 k likes.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, produced by Raaj Kamal Film International, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Chemban Vinod Jose played the supporting roles, while Suriya had a cameo. The film’s soundtrack and the background score have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vikram hit the theatres with positive reviews from critics and set the box office on fire. The movie has given Kamal Haasan his biggest-ever opening. It has collected over Rs 100 crore in India alone. On its fourth day, Vikram earned a total of Rs 175 crore at the box office. As a whole, Vikram is currently ruling the box office.

