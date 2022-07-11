Vikram Discharged From Hospital, Cobra Team Dismisses Rumors of Heart Attack

Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram was widely reported to have been admitted to the hospital after a heart attack a few days ago. The Anniyan actor, who was undergoing treatment at Cauvery Hospital in Alwarpet for two days due to chest discomfort, has recovered and returned home. His fans are happy to know this and heaving a sigh of relief. However, now sources close to the actor have said that it was never a heart attack.

A section of the media reported on Friday that Vikram was hospitalised at the Kauvery Hospital and that he had suffered a heart attack. Vikram’s manager clarified that the actor only had mild chest discomfort and was being treated for the same. His manager had said that he would be discharged in just a day or two and the management of Kauvery Hospital also issued a statement saying, “Actor Vikram Kaveri was admitted to the hospital due to chest discomfort. He is being treated by our specialist doctors. He has not had a heart attack and his condition is stable. He will be discharged from the hospital soon."

Advertisement

Apart from this, the director of his upcoming film Cobra made a tweet, saying that the audio launch of the film would take place on July 11 “in the presence of Chiyaan Vikram", which he wrote in bold letters to emphasise and dismiss rumours that the actor was too unwell to make public appearances.

Advertisement

Cobra is slated to release on August 11 and will star Srinidhi Shetty opposite Vikram while former cricketer Irfan Pathan is going to make his Tamil debut in the movie with an antagonistic role. Vikram will also be seen in Ponniyin Selvan I, directed by Mani Ratnam, which is slated for a September 30 release and will mark Aishwariya Rai’s comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.