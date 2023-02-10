Vikram Gaikwad To Play Swami Samarth Ramdas In Raghuveer; Poster Out

Swami Samarth Ramdas ji is one of the most respected saints in the world and is also remembered widely for inspiring the greatest warrior and King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The audience is eagerly looking forward to the projects based on him and keeping this aspect in mind, director Nilesh Kunjir is coming up with the film Raghuveer. Based on the life of Samarth Ramdas Ji, actor Vikram Gaikwad has taken up the challenging task of playing the titular role.

Raghuveer is going to be extremely special in the history of Marathi cinema as it will present the life of Samarth Ramdas Ji in the form of a film. To date, no film chronicled the life of this greatest saint in the history of India. Vikram has shared the poster of this film on Instagram, which has also showcased his look and fans have loved it. They were left mesmerised and almost everyone opined that actor closely resembled the most revered saint in India. Vikram wrote in the caption that Raguveer will narrate the saga of Samarth Ramdas Ji, who preached to people the morals important for a cultured life, like worshipping God and respecting women and others.

Vikram’s fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry were ecstatic with this announcement and showered compliments on him. Actors Archana Nipankar, Diptii R Ketkar, Nitin Shakuntala Dhanraj Wagh, Varun Bhagwat and Pari Telang congratulated him. A user expressed happiness and wished that the film would clear a lot of misconceptions and doubts about Samarth Ramdas Ji. Another user hoped that it would address the issue of differences between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Samarth Ramdas ji. Followers now can’t wait any longer to know the release date of this film which has been kept under wraps.

Apart from this film, Vikram has received praise for his power-packed performance as Nanasaheb in the web series Athang currently streaming on Planet Marathi. Athang is the tale of a young man named Rau also known as Raavan, who despises women due to past trauma. Things change when a young woman named Sushila arrives at the Sardekhmukh’s residence, where women are forbidden. Athang was a huge hit amongst the audience due to its riveting storyline, gripping performances and other aspects.

