Home » News » Movies » Vikram Gaikwad To Play Swami Samarth Ramdas In Raghuveer; Poster Out

Vikram Gaikwad To Play Swami Samarth Ramdas In Raghuveer; Poster Out

Raghuveer will be the first film chronicling the life and times of the greatest saint in the history of India

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 18:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Based on the life of Samarth Ramdas Ji, actor Vikram Gaikwad has taken up the challenging task of playing the titular role.
Based on the life of Samarth Ramdas Ji, actor Vikram Gaikwad has taken up the challenging task of playing the titular role.

Swami Samarth Ramdas ji is one of the most respected saints in the world and is also remembered widely for inspiring the greatest warrior and King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The audience is eagerly looking forward to the projects based on him and keeping this aspect in mind, director Nilesh Kunjir is coming up with the film Raghuveer. Based on the life of Samarth Ramdas Ji, actor Vikram Gaikwad has taken up the challenging task of playing the titular role.

Raghuveer is going to be extremely special in the history of Marathi cinema as it will present the life of Samarth Ramdas Ji in the form of a film. To date, no film chronicled the life of this greatest saint in the history of India. Vikram has shared the poster of this film on Instagram, which has also showcased his look and fans have loved it. They were left mesmerised and almost everyone opined that actor closely resembled the most revered saint in India. Vikram wrote in the caption that Raguveer will narrate the saga of Samarth Ramdas Ji, who preached to people the morals important for a cultured life, like worshipping God and respecting women and others.

Advertisement

Vikram’s fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry were ecstatic with this announcement and showered compliments on him. Actors Archana Nipankar, Diptii R Ketkar, Nitin Shakuntala Dhanraj Wagh, Varun Bhagwat and Pari Telang congratulated him. A user expressed happiness and wished that the film would clear a lot of misconceptions and doubts about Samarth Ramdas Ji. Another user hoped that it would address the issue of differences between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Samarth Ramdas ji. Followers now can’t wait any longer to know the release date of this film which has been kept under wraps.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Apart from this film, Vikram has received praise for his power-packed performance as Nanasaheb in the web series Athang currently streaming on Planet Marathi. Athang is the tale of a young man named Rau also known as Raavan, who despises women due to past trauma. Things change when a young woman named Sushila arrives at the Sardekhmukh’s residence, where women are forbidden. Athang was a huge hit amongst the audience due to its riveting storyline, gripping performances and other aspects.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 10, 2023, 18:44 IST
last updated: February 10, 2023, 18:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Steal These Celeb-approved Pink Outfit Ideas For Your Valentine's Day Date: Kiara's Bodycon Dress To Ananya's Co-ord Set

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Looks Smoking Hot In Bikini-clad Mirror Selfies, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Bikini Moments In These Pics