Vikram Gokhale's Death News Is Untrue; He Is on Life Support, Confirms Actor's Wife Vrushali

Actor Vikram Gokhale’s family has refuted news reports of his death that emerged on the internet late Wednesday night. Gokhale’s wife, Vrushali Gokhale, has confirmed that the veteran actor is “still alive".

“He slipped into coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on ventilator. Doctors will decide (today) morning what to do, depending on whether he’s improving, sinking or still not responding," Vrushali told ETimes.

Vrushali further informed that Vikram Gokhale has been in Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital since November 5. “He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in the heart and kidney. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure," she added.

Meanwhile, Gokhale’s daughter confirmed to the news agency ANI that the actor was on life support. “Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support. He has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him–confirms Vikram Gokhale’s daughter," a tweet from the ANI’s official handle read.

Gokhale is the son of Marathi theatre and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale. He has starred in several Hindi and Marathi industries. The actor made his acting debut at 26 with the 1971 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. Besides starring in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, he was also seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dil Se, De Dana Dan, and Mission Mangal. In Marathi, he was seen in Natsamrat, and Dusari Goshta and also directed a film named Aaghaat.

He also appeared in a few television shows such as Singhasan, Jeevan Saathi, Virrudh, and Sanjivani. He did not shy away from digital medium as well. The actor was seen in the 2020 OTT release Avrodh: The Siege Within. The actor was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor in 2010. He won the award for the Marathi film Anumati. He was seen earlier this year in Nikamma. The film starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty in the lead, and it was released in June. The film did not perform well — critically and box office-wise.

