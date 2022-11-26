Vikram Gokhale Dies at 77 Live Updates: Veteran Actor Passes Away Due to Multi Organ Failure, Akshay Kumar Remembers Bhool Bhulaiyaa Co-star

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 16:18 IST
Pune, India
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, in his Twitter tribute to Vikram Gokhale, called the veteran actor the “Badshah of Marathi theatre, cinema and TV. It’s a big loss for the industry."
Anupam Kher mourned Vikram’s demise on social media and shared an incomplete video of the late star that he received from him 12 days before his death, today. In the clip, Vikram Gokhale is seen reciting a poem and the clip ends abruptly. Alongside the video, Anupam shared that Gokhale was a ‘very dear friend’ of him.
CLICK TO READ: Anupam Kher Deeply Saddened By Demise Of ‘Dear Friend’ Vikram Gokhale; Reveals Last Words He Heard From Him
Vikram Gokhale starred in several Hindi hits throughout his career. One of his significant roles was that of Akshay Kumar’s mentor in the second half of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Tributes have been pouring in for veteran actor Vikram Gokhale ever since the news of his demise broke. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti."
Besides starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Vikram Gokhale was also seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dil Se, De Dana Dan, and Mission Mangal. In Marathi cinema, he was seen in Natsamrat, and Dusari Goshta and also directed a film named Aaghaat. He was last seen in Nikamma. The film also starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty in the lead, and it was released in June.
CLICK TO READ: Vikram Gokhale No More: The Towering Actor Who Flawlessly Pulled Off Both Dramatic & Funny Performances
In an exclusive conversation with News18, actor and Gokhale’s co-actor from Dhuaan (2013) and critically acaclimed Marathi film Prawaas (2020), Padmini Kolhapure remembers the late actor. She says, “It’s a huge, huge loss for the Hindi film industry but more so for Marathi cinema because his contribution was phenomenal. He has done some great movies and plays. The body of work he had with him was incredible. In fact, I had the opportunity of doing about two-three films with him. He was the same [human being and artiste]."
Chef Ranveer Brar was among the first people to have paid a tribute to the veteran actor after the news of his demise broke. He shared a photo of Gokhale and wrote, “Loss of a supremely amazing artist.. Om Shanti. RIP #VikramGokhale."
Vikram Gokhale’s last rites will be performed on Saturday evening at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune. His mortal remains will be kept at Bal Gandharva Sabagruha for family and friends to pay their last respects.
Vikram Gokhale was the son of Marathi theatre and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale. He starred in several Hindi and Marathi films. The actor had made his acting debut at 26 with the 1971 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana.
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at a hospital in Pune on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the hospital where he was being treated said that the actor’s health has deteriorated. “Vikram Gokhale has died in Pune hospital where he was undergoing treatment," news agency PTI reported quoting the actor’s family.
Vikram Gokhale Dies at 77 Live Updates: Film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday died at a Pune hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said. Gokhale, 77, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune earlier this month following health complications.
“We are saddened to announce that Gokhale passed away today at the hospital due to multi organ failure. Our deep condolences,” the hospital said in a statement.
His mortal remains will be kept at the Balgandharva Auditorium in the city and the last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in the evening, a family friend of the actor said.
Gokhale was admitted to the ICU of the Pune hospital after his health deteriorated. His condition was said to be “critical” and he was on a ventilator. Late on Wednesday night, social media was abuzz with speculation about the actor’s death, but his family or the doctors treating him had not issued any official statement.
On Thursday, his family refuted news reports of his death that emerged on the internet late Wednesday night. Gokhale’s wife, Vrushali Gokhale, confirmed that the ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor was “still alive”. On Friday, the hospital issued a statement that he was showing signs of improvement. Unfortunately, the actor passed away on Saturday.
Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and movies, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Agneepath” (1990), “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” (2007), “Natsamrat” (2015) and “Mission Mangal” (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film “Godavari”.
Read all the Latest Movies News here