Vikram Gokhale Passes Away at 77, Samantha Fans React to Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Viral Pic

Film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale died aged 77 at a Pune hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar and other actors and politicians paid tribute to the veteran actor.

Read: Vikram Gokhale Dies at 77 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Akshay Kumar Pay Tribute to Late Actor; Friends and Family Attend Funeral

Naga Chaitanya has been grabbing headlines for his alleged affair with Sobhita Dhulipala lately. Amid all the rumours, a photo of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala posing together has gone viral on social media. As soon as the picture emerged on the internet, fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chay’s ex-wife, began reacting.

Advertisement

Read: Samantha Fans React to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala’s Viral Pic, Say ‘Karma Will Hit Hard’

Uorfi Javed is truly OTT (over the top) with her bold fashion choices. Every day she manages to shock and stun the viewers with her brazen sartorial picks and DIY videos. This time she took it up a notch by posing in practically nothing but just a sheer top covering only what is necessary. Urfi Javed’s new dress is grabbing the eyeballs and in the video she can be seen covering her modesty with a fabric designed as hands holding sweets. While it did grab netizens’ attention, but she also got massive slamming by many.

Read: Uorfi Javed Steps Out In Sheer Top Designed With Hands-Holding Sweets To Cover Modesty; Netizens React

AKerala court has lifted the restriction against the makers of Kannada film Kantara from using Varaha Roopam song in the Rishab Shetty starrer after it rejected the plea of a rock band, Thaikkudam Bridge, which had accused the Kantara team of plagiarising the famous track from its song Navarasam.

Read: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Song Varaha Roopam to Be Back in OTT? Court Rejects Thaikudam Bridge Plea

Arbaaz Khan has played the role of a man in uniform in many films. The actor has once again taken up the role of an armed forces officer in his latest project, Tanaav, a web series on SonyLIV. The show, directed by Sudhir Mishra, is an Indian adaptation of the Israeli show Fauda, that has gained critical acclaim globally. When asked if he is more attracted to roles like this, and Arbaaz said that he would like to stick to something he is good at and the audience appreciates.

Advertisement

Read: Arbaaz Khan: You Have Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan for Romantic Roles, I Should Do What I’m Good At | Exclusive

Read all the Latest Movies News here