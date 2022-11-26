Vikram Gokhale No More: Neena Kulkarni Pens Heartfelt Tribute, Says 'I Will Miss His Fearlessness'

“First of all, rest in peace VG, as we all fondly called him. I have known him and worked with him since 1979-1980 when I did my first Marathi play Mahasagar. He was already a huge star by then.

After that too, our paths kept crossing as I did many Marathi and Hindi films with him. In his last film, Godavari (November 2022), I played his daughter-in-law. I would fondly tease him of how from playing his wife to girlfriend to in-law to sister and now I play his daughter-in-law. For Godavari, we were shooting in Nashik and he has come to the sets from the hospital. He had one particular signature dialogue that he said in 10 different ways. That taught us so much.

He was a fantastic actor. He was a walking and talking school of acting and theatre. You pick any of his films and you will have something to learn and imbibe from.

He came from a lineage of acting, his father and grandmother were great actors. However, to carry that forward and yet make a mark of your own is something Vikram did with aplomb.

He lived life king size and was a king size actor too. He was extremely proud and his self respect was so tremendous. And it would show when you met him.

He had varied interests, he loved to read, write and was very interested in people too. That’s why I could call him a friend. I knew I could just pick up the phone at any time and he would be there at the other end to listen to you. To give you advice whether you wanted it or no! That was Vikram.

He has left behind a great legacy what acting is all about for the young generation.

I will miss his jokes, his varied interests and his fearlessness."

(As told to Anjali Shetty)

