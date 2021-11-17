Vikram Gokhale Supports Kangana Ranaut’s 'Begging' Statement, Singer Avadhut Gupte Backs Him

Actor Kangana Ranaut is in the news for making controversial statements about India’s freedom struggle. The actor, who is among the Padma Shri awardees this year, had said in an interview that India’s Freedom in 1947 was the result of “begging" and that the country only attained true freedom in 2014 when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. While her statement attracted criticism from all quarters, veteran character actor Vikram Gokhale came out in her support.

“We got freedom in alms. The freedom fighters who fought for freedom were hanged and the bigwigs did not come to support them," the actor had said, according to a report by Indian Express. The veteran actor added that he also agreed with Kangana that India got “real freedom in 2014".

And now while Vikram Gokhale is being criticized from all quarters for supporting Kangana Ranaut’s statement, singer Avadhut Gupte has backed his words.

“I have nothing to do with politics at all. But Vikram Gokhale is a great artist, he is a father figure to us. If he has said something, it must be well-thought-out," Gupte said.

On the occasion of Vikram Gokhale’s 75th birthday, the Brahmin Federation in Pune organized a felicitation ceremony for him. On this occasion, he had commented on the politics of the country as well as the politics of Maharashtra in the current climate. His comments created a storm.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said, “If Vikram Gokhale is supporting Ranaut, he should join a political party like the BJP." However, Gokhale insisted that he was not a supporter of any party.

