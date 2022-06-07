Vikram: Kamal Haasan Gifts Car to Film's Director Lokesh Kanagaraj to Celebrate Success

After the success of Vikram, superstar Kamal Haasan, who plays the lead in the film, gifted director Lokesh Kanagaraj a Lexus car. The film which was released on June 3, also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi among others. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Chemban Vinod Jose played the supporting roles, while Suriya had a cameo.

Kamal Haasan also wrote a letter to Lokesh. The director shared the letter on Twitter with Kamal’s permission. In the letter, Kamal praised the director. Currently, the two-page letter is going viral. Lokesh shared the letter and said, “Lifetime settlement letter".

“Words can’t express how emotional I am feeling reading this. Nandri Andavarey Kamal Hussan," he concluded. Lokesh fans also appreciated the post and it received several likes. Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Kamal Haasan thanked his fans for making Vikram a success. In the video, he can be heard saying that he thanks his viewers for proving that cinema is a universal language be it from North, South or any other corner of the world. He thanked the technicians, artists, media and audiences who helped make Vikram a success. “Cinema is my oxygen, I breathe cinema and live," he added.

He also added that a film is made by the effort of many but its fate is decided by the viewers. He called Vikram’swin not just his but the win of good cinema.

Meanwhile, Vikram has become a rage amongst the audience. The biggest proof of this is the fact that the film has already breached the 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first weekend. In fact, it also emerged as the highest-grossing film post-pandemic in Kerala.

