Vikram Prabhu's Taanakkaran a Roaring Hit on OTT Platform

Actor Vikram Prabhu-starrer Tamil language police drama Taanakkaran, which was released on Disney + Hotstar, has received a great response from fans and critics. The film focuses on incidents at a police training school.

Taanakkaran has been screened in 43 police training schools in Tamil Nadu. Several policemen congratulated the director Tamizh after the screening of Taanakkaran. They also explained the extent to which the Training School has changed from the current complaint box and toilet facilities.

Meanwhile, Tamizh was invited to the screening of Taanakkaran at the Police Training School in Ashoknagar, Chennai. On his Facebook page, he uploaded a picture in which he is sitting in a theatre and watching a movie with police officers and guards.

Advertisement

Along with the picture, Tamizh said that he was very happy to get a chance to watch the film together with the guards and to talk to them at the police training school. He also thanked Mr Arun IPS, Head of the Police Training Department and Mr Manivannan IPS, Principal of Ashoknagar Police Training School for issuing orders to screen the film.

He also acknowledged the appreciation that he received from the police officers after the screening of the film.

Overall, Taanakkaran was a great hit on the OTT platforms. It received 8.2 stars out of 10 on IMDB.

Vikram Prabhu will next be seen in an upcoming Tamil action thriller, written and directed by Karthik Adwait under the banner of Karthik Movie House. In this movie, he and Vani Bhojan will play the lead roles, with Dhananjaya, Anand and Vivek Prasanna supporting characters.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.