Vikram-Starrer Cobra Locks it OTT Release Date; Details Inside

Actor Chiyaan Vikram-starrer Cobra hit the theatres on August 31 and received mostly mixed reviews. Critics wrote that the film was enjoyable in the first half. However, Cobra failed to impress the viewers in the second half, with the plot becoming increasingly convoluted.

Despite that, fans were waiting for its OTT release and there is good news for those followers. Reportedly, Cobra will release on the OTT platform SONY LIV on either September 23 or 30. The final date is yet to be confirmed.

Cobra narrated the story of a mathematician genius Mathiazhagan. He enters the crime world and adopts another identity Cobra. Disguising himself under this identity, he starts committing crimes. R Ajay Gnanamuthu wrote and directed the project.

D.S Kannan and Neelan Sekar have penned the dialogues. Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, Robo Shankar and other actors play their roles well in Cobra. Among the actors, Vikram’s performance was praised by viewers. Music, editing and other aspects failed to strike a chord with the audience. Seven Screen Studios has produced this project.

Besides Cobra, Vikram will be seen in the film Ponniyin Selvan: Part One directed by Mani Ratnam. This film will revolve around the dangers faced by Chola Empire’s throne in the 10th century. Ponniyin Selvan will be released on September 30.

Vikram will essay the role of Chola Prince Aditha Karikalan in this movie. Ponniyin Selvan’s trailer has impressed the audience by giving a glimpse of its larger-than-life portrayal of the Chola kingdom. AR Rahman has composed the music, which is already a hit among the audience.

There will also be a second part to this franchise. Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies have produced this project.

In addition to Ponniyin Selvan, Vikram will be seen in an untitled film written and directed by M. Srinivasan. Pooja Hegde and Amyra Dastur will also be a part of this project.

