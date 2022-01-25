Vikram-Starrer Mahaan to Release on Amazon Prime Video on This Date

Karthik Subbaraj’s directorial Mahaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. After Jagame Thandhiram, this will be Karthik’s second film to premiere exclusively on an OTT platform.

Vikram and Dhruv, a real-life father-son duo, star in Mahaan. Mahaan has been produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio.

Mahaan was supposed to be released in theatres, but owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the makers went the OTT route.

The film, produced by Lalit Kumar, tells a story of a series of events that change the lives of an ordinary man and those around him. Mahaan brings together real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram on screen for the first time. Bobby Simma and Simran have also played important roles in the movie.

Amazon prime video posted the release date of Mahaan on Twitter.

Amazon prime video has also shared the synopsis of the movie. The synopsis reads, “Mahaan is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. “However, as he realises his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father?"

The original Tamil film will also be available to stream in Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. The Kannada title for the film is Maha Purusha.

Dhruv Vikram has changed his look for Mahan. Following this film, Dhruv will star in Mari Selvaraj’s next film.

On the other hand, Vikram’s next film Cobra’s production is in its final stages. The anticipation for the movie has increased as Vikram is said to have played 7 characters in the film. A. R. Rahman has composed the music and the original score of the film.

