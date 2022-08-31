Vikram to Arya, 5 Actors Rejected IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat’s Role in Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise became one of the biggest hits the country has ever witnessed. From acting to cinematography, everything about the film impressed the audience. Apart from the lead role of Pushpa, the character that stood out was that of IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, essayed by actor Fahadh Faasil. However, before Pushpa went on floors, this role was offered to several other known actors. They rejected the role which eventually went to Fahadh.

Chiyaan Vikram

The first choice for the role of Bhanwar Singh was Chiyaan Vikram. However, he rejected the offer. The reasons behind this rejection are not known yet.

Vijay Sethupathi

According to reports, director Sukumar wanted to rope in Vijay Sethupathi for Bhanwar Singh’s character. However, the Vikram actor faced problems with his tight schedule and rejected it.

Jisshu Sengupta

Makers had also zeroed in on Jisshu Sengupta’s name for Bhanwar Singh’s part. Jisshu also rejected the offer citing a reason similar to Vijay Sethupathi.

R. Madhavan

Madhavan was approached for doing Bhanwar Singh’s character. He rejected the role citing his busy schedule.

Arya

Arya also got the opportunity to portray the character of Bhanwar Singh. However, he didn’t have time and had to turn down the offer.

After being turned down by these 5 stellar actors, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat’s role was ultimately given to Fahadh. Fahadh portrayed this character with utmost perfection and received appreciation from the audience as well as critics.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 narrated the story of a coolie named Pushpa. He gets involved in the world of red sandalwood smuggling and slowly rises to a powerful position. The titular character was essayed by Allu Arjun. Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay Ghosh and several other actors were also part of the film.

According to reports, its sequel is expected to release on December 16 this year. This film will continue the story of the rivalry between Pushpa and IPS Bhanwar Singh.

Some new additions have been made in Pushpa’s 2nd instalment.

