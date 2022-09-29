Vikram Vedha BO Day 1 Prediction: Hrithik-Saif Film Likely To Beat Super 30, Dhoom 2, Tanhaji

Vikram Vedha box office collection day 1 prediction: Vikram Vedha is set to release in cinemas this weekend. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the titular roles, the film is an official remake of the Tamil film of the same title. While News18 is yet to watch and review Vikram Vedha, we spoke to a few trade experts to learn the film’s fate at the box office. So far, it seems like the film is set to have a decent start at the box office.

“The tracking is good-ish. I would have wanted it a little more bullish. I think they went a little under par in terms of marketing the film. Having said that, we all know that the awareness levels are good-ish and it is a Hrithik-Saif film which is a deadly combo so it looks great. Advances are decent and early reports are also suggesting a good box office opening," producer and film business expert Girish Johar told us.

Advertisement

Trade expert Atul Mohan agreed that the marketing has not been at par and added that the film will benefit the most from the word of mouth from the audience. “It should pick up in the evening shows. It all depends on the word of mouth. The buzz is there but the film will benefit the most from the audience review," he told us.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

While the content is undoubtedly the king, the recent National Cinema Day experiment wherein prices were slashed to Rs 75 helped the film industry to understand the audience’s pulse. The experiment has impacted Vikram Vedha’s pricing as well.

Advertisement

“They’ve put morning shows between Rs 100 and 150 in most places. It is a good thing that cinemas have understood from the experiment and some correction needs to be done in terms of pricing," Mohan said. Johar added that there has been a reduction of 10 to 15 percent in the prices of the higher-priced tickets.

With these factors, how much is Vikram Vedha likely to bring in on its first day? Both the trade experts believe that the film is tracking an opening day collection of Rs 15 crore plus. If Vikram Vedha manages to surpass the Rs 15 crore mark, it would beat the opening day box office collections of some of Hrithik and Saif’s previous big hits including Super 30 (Rs 11.83 crore), Kabil (Rs 10.43 crore), Dhoom 2 (Rs 5.85 crore), Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior (Rs 15.10 crore), Humshakals (Rs 12.5 crore), Race 2 (Rs 15.12 crore), and Cocktail (Rs 11.00 crore). These figures are without inflation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha is clashing with Ponniyin Selvan 1. The film is expected to do massive business in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu. However, the trade experts believe it will not impact Vikram Vedha’s business in the Hindi circuits. Mohan added that if PS1 has good word of mouth, it could draw audiences in the north belts as well.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here