Vikram Vedha's Box Office Earnings Affected Due to Ponniyin Selvan I? Pushkar-Gayathri React

Pushkar And Gayathri’s Hindi remake of their critically acclaimed Vikram Vedha was released on September 30. However, it also saw the clash with Mani Ratnam’s epic period drama Ponniyin Selvan-1. Since PS1 has surpassed the Rs 300 crore-mark at the box office, the talented filmmaker duo has clarified whether the business of their film was affected due to the release of Mani Ratnam’s directorial.

Advertisement

In one of their recent interactions with the media, they explained that the movie-viewing market is extensive and can easily accommodate two to three films subsequently. They stated, “Actually not. I think our market is big enough to handle two or three films at the same time because there are just that many people who come and watch the cinema. So, if they want to watch it, they will watch it. If not today, then tomorrow. I don’t think the presence of another big film is going to hurt either one of the movies majorly. I think it is not right to pit movies against each other. We all love the cinema."

So far, Vikram Vedha has minted a worldwide gross of Rs 103. 82 crores as opposed to Ponniyin Selvan-1 which has garnered more than Rs 370 crores gross worldwide so far. Emphasising more on the economics of their film, Pushkar and Gayathri expressed that they don’t believe in the notion of opening day figures and that they are equally hopeful of film picking up in the coming weeks owing to positive word of mouth.

Vikram Vedha features Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani. The movie is inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Panchisi , and tells the story of Vikram, a police inspector who sets out to track down and kill Vedha, a gangster. On the other hand, Ponniyin Selvan-1 has an assembled star cast of Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha and Karthi.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here