Vikram Vedha Box Office: Hrithik-Saif Starrer Earns Rs 58 Cr In Week One, Makers Slash Ticket Prices

Last Updated: October 07, 2022, 15:54 IST

Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.
Released on September 30, Vikram Vedha clashed at the box office with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I.

Despite gaining majorly positive reviews from all, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha has not performed at the box office as per expectations. The film earned Rs 58.57 crores in its first week. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Vikram Vedha saw a massive decline at the box office on Thursday when it collected Rs 3.26 crores. It had previously earned Rs 7.21 crores, Rs 5.77 crores and Rs 5.29 crores respectively on Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday respectively.

“#VikramVedha fares below expectations in Week 1… Biz in *Weekend 2* crucial, will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*… Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr, Mon 5.39 cr, Tue 5.77 cr, Wed 7.21 cr, Thu 3.26 cr. Total: ₹ 58.57 cr. #India biz," his tweet read.

Meanwhile, the makers of Vikram Vedha have now decided to attract more crowds to the theaters by discounting the ticket price in all cinemas across the nation by 20%-30% from 7th October 2022, Friday.

Released on September 30, Vikram Vedha clashed at the box office with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I. Besides Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha also stars Radhika Apte in a key role. The film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name which starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Written and directed by duo Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is based on the concept of Vikram aur Betaal and revolves around the story of a police officer and a gangster. The Hindi remake comes from Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. Producers are S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

