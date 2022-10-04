Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Cannot Help But Swear While Practising Awadhi; Saba Azad, Sussanne Send Love

Hrithik Roshan has impressed everyone with his gritty and dark portrayal of Vedha in Pushkar-Gayathri’s directorial neo-noir flick Vikram Vedha. To prepare for the role of a gangster, Hrithik went to great lengths to get every detail right. His latest Instagram video is a testament to that where he can be seen perfecting the Awadhi dialect and understanding the subtle nuances of the character he played.

On Monday, sharing the two-minute long montage training video on his handle, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor wrote, “To become ‘Vedha’ I had to first find comfort in being a ‘yeda’. 9 months of prepping and being Vedha - from October 2021 to June 2022. Exactly the time human lives take to birth. Vedha has been a process of moulding from scratch, today it’s a character I’m proud of. Learning to talk, walk, dance, eat & live like Vedha has been sheer joy. There may not be Hrithik in Vedha, but there will always remain Vedha in Hrithik."

The clip highlights various phases of Hrithik Roshan where he can be seen practicing the local accent at all sundry places like on a beach, at home, and while driving, getting under the skin of Vedha by grooving to a traditional Qawaali and an old retro song, interacting with his dialect coach in Awadhi, placing a pen between his lips and muttering gibberish.

Another segment showcased a time-lapse of his crew applying makeup on his face. At one point, he also talks to his pet dogs, practicing his lines from the film. Thanking his entire prep team, Hrithik further wrote in his note, “Thank you to my teachers @vinraw and @ganeshkumar.fti for making this so damn fun for me. And thank you to my team, my family. You guys give me more than I deserve."

Seeing the actor’s dedication and hard work, Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad left an endearing comment. She said, “This!! This is you baby!! Endless prep, constantly pushing your boundaries!! It’s been such a joy watching you completely transform into something that’s so far away from who you are!! You’re aces Ro and your Vedha will be remembered for eons!! Here’s to more more more."

Not only Saba but Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan lauded the Koi Mil Gaya actor for his energy. She commented, “You’re always 100 steps ahead of everyone in all that you do!! Vedha is an EPIC character and the little nuances you embraced was incredible!! Full power and energy to you Rye!!!" Apart from Saba and Sussanne, Hrithik’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and mother Pinkie Roshan too praised him for his efforts.

Vikram Vedha was released last week and also features Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Sharib Hashmi. The movie is inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi and tells the story of Vikram, a police inspector who sets out to track down and kill Vedha, a gangster.

