Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Dances His Heart Out With Fans During Alcoholia Song Launch - Watch Viral Video

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his film, Vikram Vedha. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the actor released a new peppy track from the movie on Saturday which is titled Alcoholia. However, it’s not just the song that has left the audience completely impressed but something else too.

During the song launch event in Mumbai, Hrithik Roshan was seen tapping his feet with fans on the stage. He wore a white T-shirt, a blue shirt and white pants. The actor taught steps to his fans as he also carried a red cotton cloth around his neck, like the one he used in the official music video too. He was also heard screaming to express his excitement. The video of Hrithik dancing his heart out with fans is now going viral on social media.

The event was also attended by Hrithik’s Vikram Vedha co-stars - Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf among others.

Talking about the film, Vikram Vedha brings Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan together on-screen after a long gap of 19 years. They were last seen in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. The trailer of the film was released earlier this month which presented Hrithik and Saif in their gangster and police officer avatars respectively. It shared several top-notch action sequences between the two and revealed how the plot will revolve around a tough cop Vikram (Saif) chasing dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik).

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

