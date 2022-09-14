Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Drops Fun BTS Clip ft. Intense Action Sequences In Saif Ali Khan Co-starrer

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his upcoming action-drama Vikram Vedha, which also features Saif Ali Khan. Taking ahead the audience into the massive and adventurous world of Vikram Vedha the trailer of the action thriller accelerated the excitement for the film to a whole new level. Be it the rugged and dashing avatar of Hrithik Roshan to Saif Ali Khan’s cool cop style or its heart-thumping BGM and much more, the trailer of the film took the internet by storm. Fans have been eagerly waiting on the movie’s release, and to further pique their excitement, now, Hrithik Roshan has dropped an intriguing clip from the film’s making.

On Wednesday, the War actor took to Twitter to drop a glimpse of what went behind all the action sequences in the film. In the clip, we see Hrithik practising several adrenaline-pumping action sequences for the film. We also see Saif Ali Khan looking dapper as he gets into the skin of a cop, and fires guns on the goons. We even see Saif giving feedback as he watched himself on the screen, after completing the shoot. The shoot also has the title “Vikram in action," and it showcases Saif as a fearless cop.

Check the video here:

Vikram Vedha brings Hrithik and Saif together on-screen after a long gap of 19 years. They were last seen in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Besides Hrithik and Said, the film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles.

Advertisement The story is inspired by the Indian folklore characters of Vikram and Beetal from Baital Pachisi. Setting it up in a police-gangster world, the film will explore not the black and white side of things but rather the grey sides of the contrasting worlds. The same Betaal put up morally ambiguous questions in front of King Vikramaditya same way Vedha, the antagonist gangster will put different moral questions in front of the morally upright police officer, Vikram. In a world full of gory violence and encounters, Vikram Vedha together will go on the quest of seeking out the truth. Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

