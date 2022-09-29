Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Feels 'Encouraged' As Cousin Reviews Film and Calls It 'Empowering'

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Vikram Vedha. While the film will hit theatres tomorrow i.e September 30, Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan has already watched it. On Thursday, Pashmina took to her Instagram handle to share that she is proud of her ‘Duggu bhaiya’ after watching Vikram Vedha. She also mentioned that the film is ’empowering’ and that she could see her brother in Vedha.

“This is the Duggu bhaiya I know, who nurtures everything with so much love, care and consideration that it becomes engraved in every atom of his surrounding. Always striving to be a better version of himself- I can see it all in every expression on Vedha’s face. The actor in me finds this empowering. The little sister in me walked out of the theatre feeling PROUD," she wrote.

“To the team of Vikram Vedha: Take a bow. What an incredible film. To the audience: it’s out in theatres tomorrow, what are y’all waiting for? Book your tickets now!" Pashmina further added.

Hrithik was quick to react and shared via the comments section that he feels ‘encouraged’. “How sweet pash …. I feel encouraged ❤️ love you," he wrote.

Earlier, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan also shared his review of the film and called it ‘terrific’. “Saw Vikram Vedha TERRIFIC credit to the director, actors and the team. WOW," he had tweeted.

Besides Hrithik Roshan, Vikram Vedha also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in key roles. The film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name which starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Written and directed by duo Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is based on the concept of Vikram aur Betaal and revolves around the story of a police officer and a gangster. The Hindi remake comes from Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. Producers are S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

