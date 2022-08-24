Vikram Vedha Teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan Tease Action-Packed, Edge-of-the-Seat Thriller; Watch

The highly-anticipated teaser trailer of Vikram Vedha is finally here. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the film is a remake of the Tamil film of the same title. The original film starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead. The teaser reveals that Hrithik and Saif play the role of a baddie and a cop, respectively. However, the teaser hints that both the characters are bad.

The teaser opens with Hrithik and Saif seated on the interrogation table with Hrithik’s Vedha offering to tell a story that might shock everyone. The video opens out by showing Hrithik’s gory past, his connection with Rohit Saraf, Saif’s life as a cop, his family, and several action scenes that are bound to set high expectations from the film.

Watch the Vikram Vedha teaser below:

Hrithik and Saif will be sharing screen space after a long gap of 19 years. They were last seen in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Original writer-director duo Pushkar and Gayatri return to helm the new film. Based on the concept of Vikram aur Betaal, the movie tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The Hindi remake comes from Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. Producers are S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It releases on September 30, 2022.

Vikram Vedha marks Hrithik’s first big release since 2019’s War and Super 30 whereas Saif was seen last year in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2. While the film is yet to be released, trolls recently targetted Vikram Vedha under the ongoing boycott trend.

Social media trolls attacked the film after Hrithik gave a glorious review to Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, another film that was being targeted by trolls. This led to the ‘Boycott Vikram Vedha’ trend on Twitter. However, fans of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan lashed out at trolls, assuring the actors that they have all their support.

