Vikram’s Cobra Runtime Reduced By 20 Minutes After Negative Feedback

The much publicised Chiyaan Vikram-starrer Cobra directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu was released on August 31 to mixed reviews. While Vikram’s performance was unanimously praised, some aspects of the film were criticised. One of the aspects that did not go down well with the critics and audience was the overwhelmingly long duration of the film. The theatrical length of Cobra stood at 3 hours, 3 minutes and was considered too long by the audience.

Many have complained about the length and believed the movie could have been better had director R Ajay Gnanamuthu trimmed it a bit. There were multiple complaints on Twitter about the length of Cobra.

However, now looks like the makers have earnestly heard the grievances and decided to work upon them. After the negative feedback on the film’s length, the makers of Cobra have decided to ditch the original theatrical cut and come up with a new one with some scenes chopped off. The film has reportedly been trimmed by 20 minutes. The makers announced the same through a tweet and said that the 20 minutes trimmed version would be screened in theatres in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala from all evening shows on September 1.

There was also some negative feedback about how the chemistry between Vikram and female lead Srinidhi Shetty did not work and how their romance failed to impress the audience. Hence, in all probability, the new theatrical cut will remove some of the romantic scenes.

Cobra is the story of a mathematical genius played by Vikram who is connected to some high-profile assignments all around the globe. Vikram appears in 20 different avatars in the movie. The much-talked-about film also features Miya, Mamukkoya, K.S. Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew, and Poovaiyar in pivotal roles.

