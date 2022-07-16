Vikram’s Next With Pa Ranjith Goes on The Floors After Pooja

Chiyaan Vikram has collaborated with director Pa Ranjith for a film tentatively titled Chiyaan 61. A pooja ceremony was held today for the project in Chennai. Vikram looked every bit stylish in this event. He was seen with long hair and a thick beard. This could be the new look for his character. Shooting for the film has also began today.

This film is produced by Studio Green and marks Vikram and Ranjith’s first collaboration. This period action drama will be shot in 3D. GV Prakash is the music composer. According to reports, this is a sports drama film based on traditional bodybuilding in Chennai. Earlier there were reports that Chiyaan 61’s story will be based against the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields. It is yet to be known what exactly the storyline would be.

Vikram had to undergo rigorous training to match the requirements of his character. More details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed. In the pooja, which happened today, actors Arya and Sivakumar were also present. Their presence has given rise to speculations that they could also be seen in this film. According to reports, makers have planned to release this project in Summer 2023.

Apart from this Chiyaan 61, Vikram has some much awaited projects in his pipeline. He will be seen in Cobra directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu. Apart from Vikram, Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, Robo Shankar will also be seen in this project. Cobra will release on August 11.

Vikram will also be a part of movie Dhruva Natchathiram which is expected to release in August. Gautham Vasudev Menon has written and directed this project. The movie was delayed for long due to Vikram and Gautham’s commitments. Harris Jayaraj has scored the music.

Vikram is essaying a pivotal character in the Mani Ratnam’s mega epic Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 which will release on September 30.

