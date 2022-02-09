Vikram’s Son Dhruv Vikram Wants To Do Another Film With His Father After Mahaan

Much awaited Tamil film Mahaan will mark actor Vikram and his Dhruv Vikram’s first collaboration. The film will be released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 10 in four languages of Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The action thriller will also be the 60th film of Vikram’s 30-year career in Tamil film industry.

The film has a gripping story of a man whose family leaves him when he takes another path to fulfill his ambitions. However, he still longs for his son and family. Meanwhile, Dhruv while speaking about the OTT release of the film said, “Dad and I watched Mahaan together and that experience was unforgettable. It is a bitter feeling that fans will not be able to see this film in theatres". He further said that if the film would be loved by the fans then he would act in another film with his Dad. Dhruv said that though the film was made for a theatrical release, because of the postponements due to COVID-19, the makers decided for the OTT release.

Speaking about the film, producer Lalit Kumar stated, “I am extremely excited for the premiere of Mahaan on Prime Video. Karthik Subbaraj has done a fabulous job in creating the perfect mix of action, drama and emotions throughout. The film has an incredibly talented star cast who has given stellar performances to make the story even more compelling for our audiences."

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, the film features real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the very first time, along with Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles. The films music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The cinematography has been handled by Shreyaas Krishna. The film’s shoot was wrapped up by 14 August 2021.

