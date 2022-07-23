Vikram's Vikky The Rockstar Motion Poster Out; Fans Impressed

The makers of Vikky the Rockstar have finally released its motion poster. CS Ganta directorial features Vikram and Amrutha Chowdary in the lead. The new poster shows a farmer standing with an axe on farmland, while a man, supposedly his son is touching his feet. Fans are adding loads of speculation about the movie through its poster. The audience at large has given a positive response to the poster and its creative editing. Interestingly, the poster also features background music by Nee Kaallake Muddule Pettanaa.

The poster captivated the attention of moviegoers who bombarded social media with their reactions. One of them wrote, “Amazing all the best for the entire for the entire team of Vicky the rockstar movie.’’ While another commented, “Director’s vision is great. Best wishes to the entire team of the rockstar.’’

Have a look:

Talking about the cast, apart from Vikram and Amrutha Chowdary, Vikky the Rockstar features Riya Gudivada, Sahithi, Nanaji, Raviteja, Vishal, Vamshi and Lavanya Reddy in supporting roles. The shooting of the film has been completed and the cast is now gearing up for media interviews and promotions.

Earlier, the crew unveiled its name poster. The title of the movie Vikky the Rockstar was written in all red and a suspense track was used in the background. Vikky the Rockstar is produced under the banner Studio87 Productions. The project is bankrolled by Flight Lieutenant Srinivas Nuthalapati. The music of the Vikky has been given by Sunil Kashyap. The crew will soon lock the date to release this masterpiece.

