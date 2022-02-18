Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur Dance to Priyanka Chopra's 'Desi Girl' at Haldi Ceremony; Watch

Actor Vikrant Massey will be tying the knot to this long time partner Sheetal Thakur in a private ceremony today. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the lovebirds had a registered marriage on February 14 and will be having a traditional ceremony on Friday, February 18. Now, videos have surfaced on social media from their Haldi ceremony, where the couple can be seen dancing their heart out.

In the video, Vikrant can be seen dressed in a white vest and pyjama and has haldi applied all over him. Sheetal, on the other hand, is dressed in a bright yellow lehenga. She, too, hs haldi applied on her face. The couple can be seen dancing to the popular Bollywood track ‘Desi Girl’ which was originally picturised on Priyanka Chopra and is from the film Dostana.

Take a look at the video:

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Vikrant and Sheetal got engaged in an intimate ceremony in November 2019 and have been in a steady relationship since 2015.

Earlier on Valentine’s Day, several reports surfaced online, confirming the duo registering their marriage, in presence of his family members. “Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy," a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed. However, there was no official confirmation on the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Love Hostel along with Sanya Malhotra. It is a romantic-crime film and its trailer was released earlier today. The trailer presented Vikrant and Sanya as a star-crossed couple who are trying to fight for their love as a mercenary chases them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.