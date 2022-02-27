Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's Wedding Video From Her Grandparents' House Will Melt Your Heart; Watch

Actor Vikrant Massey tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on February 18. Their marriage was an intimate ceremony at Sheetal’s grandparents’ house in Himachal. Days after their beautiful wedding, Vikrant’s lady love took to her official Instagram account and dropped a short video that shared several glimpses of their big day.

The video begins with Sheetal introducing the wedding destination i.e her grandparents’ house. “It means a lot to me, to start my new life from here," she can be heard saying in the video. From Haldi to varmala and phere, the video has captured moments of Vikrat and Sheetal’s wedding in a beautiful way. Needless to say, Vikrant and Sheetal look prettiest in their traditional groom and bride attires. “A piece of my heart," the caption of Sheetal’s post read.

Watch Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s wedding video here:

Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. Gauahar Khan wrote, “Awwwww god bless u two". Sumona Chakravarti also commented, “All our hearts". The comment section of Sheetal’s post is flooded with red heart emojis.

Earlier, Vikrant also shared several pictures of himself and Sheetal from their wedding in which they were seen holding hands and looking at each other adorably.

For the unversed, Vikrant and Sheetal met in 2015 on the sets of the web series Broken But Beautiful and soon began dating. The couple got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their marriage was delayed.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey was recently seen in Love Hostel along with Sanya Malhotra. It is a romantic-crime film of a couple who are trying to fight for their love as a mercenary chases them. Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Mundra and Verma.

